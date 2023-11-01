SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson delivered his 2023 States of the City Address tonight, Nov. 1.

The City of Savannah has been seeing tremendous growth but also addressed that not everyone felt like the city was thriving.

Mayor Johnson discussed Savannah’s accomplishments this year, like new projects aimed at improving the city’s drainage system to help with flooding, the boom of the local entertainment industry due to new sports teams and the economic growth brought by new businesses.

Johnson would say, “We are not saviors, we are servants,” addressing the council’s continued commitment to improvement.

