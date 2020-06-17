Mayor Johnson, local leaders to discuss law enforcement relations at ‘Real Men Talk’ event Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Amid the national focus on law enforcement and with the upcoming Father’s Day weekend, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship’s Men’s Ministry is hosting a “Real Men Talk 2020” event.

The discussion will focus on 21st Century law enforcement and community engagement.

“The current rhetoric surrounding policing made us realize how important it is for law enforcement and community members to come together and have an open dialogue,” said KLCF Senior Pastor Charles Roberson. “To see real change moving forward, we need to have real discussions. This event will allow us to discuss topics that have caused national unrest and come up with solutions that help the entire community.”

The event will be on Saturday on KLCF’s campus at 425 W. Montgomery Cross Road. It will start at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast. Then, participants will hear from a panel consisting of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley, and local pastors and leaders in the community.

The event is completely free and open to the public. Social distancing measures will be followed, and it will be drive-in style, so people can stay in their cars.

For more information, e-mail info@kingdomlifesav.org.