SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Massie Heritage Center will be welcoming spring this Wednesday in traditional fashion.

Massie’s May Day Festival dates back to 1856, the first year the school opened. Organizers say it has now evolved into one of the largest multicultural events in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, SCCPSS students will gather in Calhoun Square to perform a variety of ethnic dances, including the traditional maypole dance. WSAV’s Kim Gusby will be emceeing the event — something she’s done for years (we believe this is her 20th year as mistress of ceremonies!).

Named after Scottish immigrant Peter Massie, who willed $5,000 to the city of Savannah to establish a free school for the poor, Massie School is said to be the oldest school in continuous operation in Georgia.

It operated as a grammar school until the 70s and now serves the public as a teaching museum.