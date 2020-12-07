Massie Heritage Center to host socially-distant walking tours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One Savannah museum is taking its knowledge of the city’s history and architecture outside.

Massie Heritage Center is hosting socially-distant walking tours through January.

The excursions will highlight Calhoun, Lafayette, Madison and Monterey squares in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District.

“A lot of people want to do things outside,” Massie Heritage Center Museum Curator Steve Smith said. “That’s why we came up with the idea of doing our walking tours because it’s outside and a lot safer.”

Participants will learn about nearly two centuries of Savannah’s history, including colonial Savannah, Revolutionary Savannah, as well as the city’s history during the Civil War.

“One of the primary themes we touch on during these tours is Savannah’s beautiful architecture,” Smith said. “It’s a fun way to learn about local history and you can also soak in some of the holiday decorations as well.”

Massie Heritage Center provides educational opportunities for students as well as the community. Since the start of the pandemic, they have offered virtual resources on their website for the opportunity to learn about Savannah’s history from home.

“One thing that people find very interesting is that all the squares are identical,” Smith said. “We traced that all the way back to 1733 when Oglethorpe first started constructing the city.”

Watch below for a preview of the walking tour:

Each tour will begin in the Massie Common School building that dates back to 1856.

Tours will be available Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. until Dec. 18, and will resume on Jan. 5. There is a $10 per person admission cost, which includes admission to all Massie Heritage Center exhibits.

Visit massieschool.com for more information. All walking tours will be COVID-19 safety compliant. All guests will be required to wear masks and exercise appropriate social distancing.

The Massie Heritage Center is also hosting “Very Merry Massie Holiday” Dec. 16 to 18. Visitors will take home a Victorian Toy Kit and take a photo with historic holiday decor at the museum from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.