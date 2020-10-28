‘Mask On’ fashion show to raise money for local literacy program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc. in partnership with Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. will host their 6th annual fundraiser fashion show on Friday.

The event, featuring two fashion shows this year, will be held at Savannah Station (601 Cohen Street). The first show begins at 5:30 p.m. and the second begins at 8:30 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $35 each and VIP tickets are $50. Tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase a ticket, click here.

“We are giving you the show of the year while raising funds for our local community and

highlighting fabulous local designers. This event is a combination of fun, fashion and

the future,” said Zelonia Williams, Executive Director of Future Minds, Inc. “And we are

taking great care to produce a quality show while following health and safety guidelines closely.”

The show will feature local designers and a celebrity host. Face masks are required, and

costumes are optional. Event organizers say they will adhere to social distancing guidelines for the

safety of those in attendance.

Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc. provides people 16 and older who do not yet have a high school diploma or their GED with educational options other than dropping out of high school. The program offers services to members of our community free of charge.