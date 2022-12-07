SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — This Saturday, Mary’s Place (formerly Rape Crisis Center) will be hosting its annual 13th Reindeer Run 5K to benefit the important work of the organization.

This family-friendly event will feature a 5K Run/Walk as well as a 5 Miler Run/Walk and take place at the Howe2Run Specialty Store.

Registration for the Reindeer Run 5K Run/Walk is $30 until 12/8 and $35 on race day. The 5 Miler Run/Walk registration is $45 until 12/8.

Proceeds will support the Prevention Education program at Mary’s Place. This program offers training for local schools, colleges, and community organizations throughout the Coastal Empire.

For more information about Mary’s Place and the services offered, visit www.marysplacega.org.

Click here to register.