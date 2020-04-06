March of Dimes virtual fundraiser replaces annual in-person walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — March of Dimes has launched a new virtual campaign called “Step Up!” to replace this year’s annual in-person event.

For 50 years, March of Dimes has served as one of the key fundraising events for the organization in its mission to support moms and babies.

The change comes, of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to social distancing and stay-in-place orders, March of Dimes is encouraging supporters across the country to Step Up! by taking part in a virtual walk – safely at home or wherever they can – in order to support moms and babies during their greatest time of need,” the organization said.

How it works

Participants are urged to download the Charity Miles mobile app, which will allow them to collect donations for their steps via smartphones or fitness watches.

The app also allows participants to engage in a series of virtual challenges to boost their step count and share stories of why they’re “stepping up.”

A virtual celebration will be held on May 15 to wrap up the fundraiser.

For more information on how to contribute to the Coastal Empire fundraiser, visit here.