March of Dimes taking new steps to educate pregnant moms amid COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The March of Dimes is taking steps to make sure pregnant moms are supported during the coronavirus outbreak.

Healthcare restrictions in hospitals have changed the way the MOD operates, and safety is priority number one.

Victoria Smith, Executive Director of the March of Dimes Savannah says a Facebook live for pregnant moms and preemie moms was started to educate them on COVID-19.

“And also to just share some comforting ideas and things that they can do right now to help them feel better about what they’re going through because they are alone,” Smith said. “I think that’s probably the biggest struggle that moms have right now in the hospital.”

Spirits remain high around the NICU at Memorial Health in Savannah. Caring expressions are being delivered to moms in the form of children’s artwork, cards, and sweet treats to help them feel better.

WSAV is still supporting March For Babies, but in a new way this year. You can step up for moms and babies by participating in the virtual campaign fundraiser.

