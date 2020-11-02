Mansion on Forsyth Park to host job fair Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mansion on Forsyth Park is holding a job fair on Sunday for multiple positions.

The job fair is set for Sunday, Nov. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Mansion on Forsyth Park is hiring for the following positions:

  • Host/Hostess
  • Cocktail servers
  • Servers/Bartenders
  • Housekeepers/Lobby attendants
  • Front Desk Agents
  • Security Part Time Position

There will be open interview opportunities and on the spot hiring. Candidates are asked to come prepared with a resume.

For more information and to apply, visit kesslercareers.com.

