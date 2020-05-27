Mannah House, United Way giving meals away to senior citizens

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local nonprofits are teaming up to provide a special drive-thru food drive for senior citizens.

On Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Mannah House, in partnership with the United Way of the Coastal Empire, will be giving away meals to 80 seniors.

KFC will provide two-piece chicken meals for free at Manna House, located at 1210 Patriot Drive in Rincon.

Meals are limited one per vehicle with exceptions if there are additional Mannah House clients or cardholders present. Items will be loaded into the trunk of each vehicle or truck bed to avoid close contact.

As the line forms, Manna House says cars will be routed from Frontage Road to Long Street and beyond. Drivers are asked not to block driveways and remain patient during the giveaway.