Make-A-Wish Georgia sending Savannah teen to Turks and Caicos

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Thirteen-year-old Lily Stuckey has been battling cancer for the past two years. When she was diagnosed with Leukemia in January of 2018, it was a shock to her and her family and has been a tough journey ever since.

“We thought she had mono,” Lily’s mom Kelli Stuckey said. “She had these huge lymph nodes. We were back and forth to the pediatrician and we couldn’t quite get to the bottom of it.”

That’s when Make-A-Wish Georgia teamed up with Macy’s to help make Lily’s dream a reality — to visit Turks and Caicos with her family.

“It’s the details behind the wish that always make it so special,” CEO of Make-A-Wish Georgia Tim Earley said. “So it’s to go to Turks and Caicos, experience swimming in crystal-clear water, and walk the beautiful beaches with her family.”

On Wednesday, Lily and her family took a tropical-themed adventure through the Macy’s in Oglethorpe Mall. She got a wardrobe makeover and played games to win prizes for her upcoming vacation — complete with clothes, luggage, and accessories.

Lily’s family says they’re ready for a worry-free trip they’ll never forget.

“It’s been a long road so it’ll be nice to relax and not worry about medicine or treatment or anything like that,” Stuckey said. “We haven’t been able to go anywhere since she got sick because she can’t go too far from the hospital, so it’ll be nice to have something planned where you don’t have to worry about ending up back at the hospital.”

There are over 1,000 kids in Georgia that are waiting for their wish to be granted and 54 in Savannah. Since 2003, Macy’s has helped grant more than 14,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“It’s not so much just that whatever they wished for is coming true it’s that with every single wish, I think it’s the realization that there’s an entire community behind it and there are people that care that made that wish happen,” Earley said.

From now through Dec. 24, Macy’s is asking customers to write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores. For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate one dollar to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help more children’s dreams come true.