M.A.L.E. Dreamers give out ‘Blessing Bags’ to area homeless shelters

The M.A.L.E. Dreamers Youth Development and Mentorship Group spent the weekend giving to people in need in Savannah.
The group handed out more than 600 ‘Blessing Bags’ to the city’s to homeless shelters.
The bags were filled with toiletry items and food.
They visited several places across town including the Salvation Army, Old Savannah City Mission, and Family Promise.
