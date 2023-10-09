SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Andrew Davis, director of Marketing and Communications for the Town of Hilton Head Island, joined WSAV Monday for a spotlight on local happenings in the Lowcountry.

First up — Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The town council will be wearing pink at their Oct. 17 meeting, plus they’ll offer a mobile mammography visit on Oct. 30.

Beaufort Memorial will be set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shelter Cove Park. It’s an opportunity for women or men to get a screening.

Special posters are up around town for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, providing the contact information for Hopeful Horizons. The organization has a support line open 24 hours at 843-770-1070.

Crescendo, an annual celebration of art and culture, is happening now through Nov. 18. The next event is happening on Friday, Oct. 20, with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra at Lowcountry Celebration Park.

Learn more at culturehhi.org.

Lastly, Davis told us about a new program for the town, the Small and Minority-owned Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Utilization Program. It offers better access to public contracts and workshops to guide businesses through the steps to obtain certification.

Visit here for more information.