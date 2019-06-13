Lowcountry realtor heading fundraiser to replace stolen AEDs
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - A Lowcountry community is coming together to replace two AEDs reported stolen Memorial Day weekend.
Back in 2017, the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) were placed at the Bluffton Linear Trail and Alljoy Public Dock by the non-profit, Arrhythmia Alliance.
But nearly two weeks ago, officials say the life-saving devices were stolen.
To replace them, a local realtor is asking the community to contribute to a GoFundMe campaign.
Collins Group Realty says all money raised will go to the Arrhythmia Alliance to fund new AEDs.
If you would like to help, visit the fundraising page here.
