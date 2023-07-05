CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) has announced its 14th annual Camp Buddy summer camp. The weeklong camp is designed to help children of all ages with Down syndrome prepare for the upcoming school year.

For over 14 years, LDSS has provided students with Down syndrome the opportunity to enjoy their summer break by participating in games and activities that promote health and wellness, as well as the importance of giving back to the community. Activities include cooking, art, crafts, life skill lessons, physical and occupational therapy, money and time management-related activities.

The program features a curriculum created by special education, occupational, physical and speech therapists designed to help the students retain the information they learned during the previous school year and apply it to the next.

Camp Buddy will be held at St. Andrews School, located at 601 Penn Waller Rd on Wilmington Island, from July 10 through July 14. For more information about LDSS and Camp Buddy, visit ldssga.org.