BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Lowcountry Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will be hosting the second in a series of summer concerts this Thursday. The group has been working in conjunction with the Farmer’s Market of Bluffton to provide a fun break from the summer heat on the first Thursday of every month.

This month’s theme is “Patriotic Pipings,” featuring organ, flute, and piano arrangements of patriotic songs such as “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful,” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The concert will include an audience sing-a-long.

Last month, the group performed “Spirituals and Southern Harmonies.” In August, the theme is “Classical Favorites.”

The Lowcountry musicians will take the stage on July 6 at 1 p.m. at the Bluffton United Methodist Church, located at 101 Calhoun Street in Bluffton.