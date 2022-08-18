BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A non-profit in the Lowcountry is helping individuals with challenges use pottery to express creativity and make some money.

The Program for Exceptional People (PEP) pottery store showcases the various types of ceramics for sale. All items range from $5 to $25 and are handmade, by PEP members with varying disabilities.

This creative outlet helps these men and women feel accomplished while putting cash in their pockets. It also helps them learn and understand basic life skills.

“People of multiple challenges come and it’s a place of love, it’s a place of empathy and I think it, somehow pottery makes that interconnection within the group here,” said Dave D’Amico.

If you would like to know more about the non-profit, or purchase some of the pottery for sale, click or tap here.