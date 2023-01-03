BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – One of the directors at the Lowcountry Food Bank has been named to No Kid Hungry’s 2023 Out of School Time Meals Champion Court.

Kara Moore, the director of Child Hunger Programs at the Lowcountry nonprofit, is one of a dozen named to the cohort.

She’ll work over the next year to raise awareness about the Summer and Afterschool Meals Program, support new program sponsors and develop best practices to providers across the country.

“We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with No Kid Hungry,” said Moore. “They have provided consistent funding to support our summer meal initiatives, helped jumpstart our ‘Summer Eats’ program in Williamsburg County, and they provide the curriculum for the Cooking Matters classes we hold through their parent organization, Share Our Strength. I’m honored to have been selected to participate in the cohort as an additional extension of this relationship.”

The full cohort includes:

Michelle Poirier, Jurupa Unified School District, CA

Alexandra Molina, McAllen ISD, TX

Andrea Garcia Schoelzel, Office of Children’s Affairs, City and County of Denver, CO

Mary Rose Vanas, Shelby Public Schools, MI

Debra Davidson, Arkansas City Recreation Commission, KS

Maggie Lynch, MetroWest YMCA, MA

Annette Dove, TOPPS, AR

Jamie Kocsondy, Missoula Food Bank & Community Center, MT

Kara Moore, Lowcountry Foodbank, SC

Michael Clark, Crane School District, AZ

Tony Windsor, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, DE

Wendi Huntley, Connecting Kids to Meals, OH

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 40 million pounds of food in 2021.

No Kid Hungry helps launch and improve programs focused on healthy food for kids.