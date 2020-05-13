Lowcountry first responders show love for the ‘first line of defense’ against coronavirus

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – First responders from Yemassee turned on their blue lights and sirens in Hampton County Wednesday, not to fight crime but to say thank you.

They traveled more than 10 miles with lights and sirens blaring from Yemassee to Hampton Regional Medical Center to honor nurses and doctors on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The units rolled through the parking lot to cheers and waves from staff who all said they appreciated the gesture, which was all in honor of National Hospital Week.

“I was in the military, in the Navy,” explained Yemassee Police Chief Greg Alexander, “and it’s like the Army. Those guys are the infantry right now.”

“They are the front lines, they are the ones that will get hurt first,” he continued. “We want to show our appreciation for them and thank them for what they are doing and what a great job they are doing.”

“It warms my heart,” said Hampton Regional Hospital CEO Dave Hamill as he held back tears.

“Being so small and having to accomplish everything all the big hospitals do with such a small staff,” he said, “It amazes me how the staff pulls together, works together and we get the job done.”

In all, a dozen units took part in Wednesday’s parade through the parking lot.