Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk goes virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Buddy Walk is back for its 16th year, raising awareness and benefiting those with Down syndrome.

“COVID didn’t succeed in stopping Buddy Walk last year, and it won’t stop us this year either,” said John Bogardus, president of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS).

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be held virtually for the second year in a row.

“We know we can make it work,” Bogardus added. “Join us, either as a participant or a sponsor!”

The 2021 Buddy Walk will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, with virtual opening ceremonies. Participants of all ages will then walk in their own locations, be it locally, across the state or elsewhere.

Individual registration is $10, and anyone who registers will receive a Buddy Walk t-shirt.

Funds raised through the event will benefit LDSS services and programs offered to families in the Lowcountry and surrounding areas.

“We want to introduce everyone to our wonderful families,” Bogardus said. “Let’s put in some miles, raise some money and have a great time.”

Families are encouraged to form teams for the event using the LDSS website on classy.org.

Visit ldssga.org to learn more about the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society.