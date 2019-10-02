Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society to host Buddy Walk in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time once again for the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s annual Buddy Walk.

Each year, the organization hosts the walk not only to raise money but to raise awareness for various programs that help those with Down syndrome.

“It’s a genetic condition,” Joe Marchese said of Down syndrome. “It’s just like having brown eyes or blonde hair and it doesn’t define who you are.”

Fourteen years ago, Marchese helped create the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, which serves the Savannah area as well. It’s a support group that also organizes various programs for people with Down syndrome.

Marchese says this year, the organization is trying to raise $50,000 which will help support programs like Camp Buddy. The summer camp helps prepare students for the school year with a custom curriculum from occupational, physical and speech therapists.

This year’s Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday, Oct. 5, in Forsyth Park. Online registration ends Friday at 8 a.m. but in-person registration will be available Saturday between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m.

Registration fees start at $15 — which includes a t-shirt.

A festival will follow the walk, with fun events like face painting, bouncy houses, music and other entertainment.

Visit here to register or learn more about the Buddy Walk.