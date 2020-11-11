Lowcountry church giving away food boxes at 6 sites Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry church is giving away food boxes this Saturday at several locations throughout Beaufort County.

Tabernacle Baptist Church has arranged for up to 200 boxes to be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following churches:

New Hope Christian Church Disciples of Christ (67 Paris Island Gateway in Burton)

St Paul Baptist Church (22 St. Paul Church Road in Burton)

Second Grays Hill Baptist Church (72 Detour Road in Seabrook)

St Luke’s Baptist Church (3048 Snake Road in Ridgeland)

First Euhaw Baptist Church (7855 Lowcountry Drive in Ridgeland)

Tabernacle Baptist Church (911 Craven Street in Beaufort)

The boxes will be given away during that two-hour slot, or until the supply is gone.