SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth will be hosting “Our Community, Our Youth, Our Future,” a community forum on child/adolescent mental health and wellness.

According to the organization, speakers will discuss the need for a whole society approach to supporting the mental health needs of young people.

The event will take place at Bluffton High School – Auditorium 12 H.E. McCracken Cir., Bluffton, S.C. 29910 on March 27.

Registration and light refreshments will be provided from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the program will start at 6:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m.

Participants can expect to listen to feature speakers, Dr. Anna Kirkland, Ph.D., and Dr. Alexis Garcia, Ph.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences.

Guests can register for the event online. And, those looking for CEU credits, can find them here.

WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger will also be there emceeing the day’s events.