SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Loop It Up’s Soup It Up fundraiser is back after a three-year hiatus.

The event is set for Saturday, March 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Ballroom (1108 Bull St.).

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s arts-integrated education programming, which serves more than 10,000 children across Chatham County each year.

While there will not be a soup contest this year, the event still promises a whole lot of soup from Green Truck Pub, B. Matthews Eatery and the 1540 Room at the DeSoto Savannah.

“It’s going to be such a fun night with great music from DJ Jose Ray and a raffle featuring one of the nicest assortments of Savannah-centric items and experiences I have ever seen, compiled by our board members,” said Molly Lieberman, Loop It Up’s founder and executive director.

Lieberman said this year, the nonprofit has a lot to celebrate.

Since March 2020, Loop It Up has expanded its literacy, mindfulness and school gardening programs. The organization has also grown its annual budget by more than 150%.

“Throughout COVID, we devoted much of our time to developing Loop It Up’s original curriculum, which has paved the way for successful program expansion,” Lieberman said. “We now offer programming at over 30 locations, most of which occur on a weekly basis.”

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased on Loop It Up’s website. Individual tickets are $75 or two for $135, while sponsorships begin at $1,000.