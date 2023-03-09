SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Loop It Up Savannah is bringing back one of the most popular fundraising events in the city — “Soup It Up for Loop It Up.”

WSAV News 3’s Edward Moody sat down with Executive Director, Molly Lieberman, to talk about the organization and its upcoming event.

Individual tickets to Soup It Up are $75 or two for $135, and business sponsorships begin at $1,000.

Soup It Up for Loop It Up is set for 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the American Legion Ballroom at 1108 Bull St. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased on the organization’s website.