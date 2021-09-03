Looking ahead: Chatham Co. Board of Commissioners host events to hear from the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners and Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition are co-hosting community engagement opportunities to learn more about what’s important to the people living in their community.

The information will assist county leaders in prioritization of projects and allocation of resources.

The community’s input will be put to use as Chatham County considers allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (APRA).

As part of the Chatham Community Blueprint, the Board of Commissioners’ community engagement plan, eight events have been scheduled to provide the county’s plans to the public and to hear back from residents.

Departments including Engineering and Public Safety will be represented to provide updates on projects specific to each district as well as an array of partners in regards to services and support for citizens. The conversation format will include opportunities for learning as well as active participation.

The dates, times and locations of the events are listed below: