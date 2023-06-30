SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “Cone-gratulations” are in order! An iconic Savannah ice cream shop has been named one of the best in the nation, according to Yelp.

Leopold’s Ice Cream came in at #96 on Yelp’s Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. for 2023 and it’s the only Georgia parlor to appear on the list.

According to the shop’s website, Leopold’s Ice Cream was founded in 1919 by three brothers from Greece who opened their ice cream parlor on the corner of Gwinnett and Habersham streets, where two streetcar lines intersected. Riders would reportedly jump off the streetcar and wait to get a frozen delight from the shop.

On any given day, Leopold’s has a line stretching down the sidewalk but reviewers say good things come to those who wait.

Branson B. said, “I’m not one to wait in a long line but will have to admit that Leopold’s lived up to the hype.”

Another reviewer said, “There is a reason there is always a line out the door-it’s worth it!”

Yelp says they determined the list by identifying businesses in the ice cream category, then ranking those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

