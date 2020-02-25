Longtime Savannah dentist retiring, giving back to community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local dentist is retiring after 43 years of serving the Savannah community.

Dr. Larry Schmitz is walking into his last hours of taking care of patients at Habersham Dental. He says the thing he loves the most about dentistry is not the teeth, but the people he gets to help.

Schmitz’s longtime dental assistant Sharon Kicklighter says his talent and care is unmatched.

Dr. Larry Schmitz

“He is one of the good guys,” Kicklighter said. “He takes care of his patients and he does a lot of charity work. He’s just an excellent guy. We’re going to miss him.”

Our teeth help us to accomplish so many things from confident smiles to better speech. So, as Schmitz is closing this chapter with an attitude of gratitude and offering free dental work to those in need.

“I’m doing some donated dentistry for people who really need it,” Schmitz said. “So, this is a shout out to ministers and things out there if somebody knows a parishioner out there that’s in need.”

For more information about free dentistry, call Habersham Dental at 912-234-2206.