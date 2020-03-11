Long County teens invited to upcoming teen health summit

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District announced their Adolescent Health and Youth Development (AHYD) program will team up with the Ludowici-Long County Family Connection to host an upcoming teen health summit.

The event dubbed Teen Health Summit: Myth Buster Edition takes place Saturday, March 21, at the Coastal Plains Charter School.

Teens will learn about and discuss topics like bullying, healthy relationships, job skills, healthy living, human trafficking, peer pressure, and more.

The summit will be free and open to all 6-12th graders in Long County.

It starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes on till 3 that afternoon.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. There will also be door prizes.

Lunch will be provided and parents are welcome to stay.

Coastal Plains Charter School is located at 116 Main Street, Ext. SW, Ludowici.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Lisa Kicklighter at 912-610-0969.

