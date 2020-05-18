Local youth mentoring program celebrates graduates & plans digital activities for summer 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer Bonanza Partnership Inc. honored local graduates with a special video.

The video shares some congratulations and inspiring words from Savannah leaders.

The organization also announced their plan to change their summer program, Summer Bonanza, to a temporary digital format due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Organizers say Summer Bonanza will use online content such as Zoom and YouTube.

Organizers say community partners and sponsors plan to create interactive sessions such as preparing care bag bundles for neighborhood heroes and at-home experiments.

Retired Chatham County Commissioner, Dr. Priscilla D. Thomas founded Summer Bonanza in 1991.

The youth mentoring program aims to provide activities addressing respectfulness, responsible choices, character, leadership, accountability, and moral behavior, while promoting health and wellness, cultural awareness, community service, and citizenship.

According to the group, the program is available to Chatham County youth, ages 7-14, with a specific recruitment for children of lesser means and under-served.

Registration is now available online at www.summerbonanza.com.

A Parent orientation via zoom will take place on May 30th from 11am-12pm.

For more information please visit www.summerbonanza.com.