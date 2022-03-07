SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah boutique company Polished Pearl Productions, LLC, hosted their fifth annual Boost Brunch Women’s Empowerment Celebration Saturday.

The 2022 Boost Brunch honored Elaine Shavers Campbell, Vera Jennings-Lee {posthumously}, Brandy C. Scott Lee, The Honorable Sharon-Frances Moore, Shatealy T. Sims, and The Honorable Tammy Cox Stokes.

Several of the influential women spoke at the event.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw was the featured conversationalist.

WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby served as emcee.

“Were hoping to make ladies feel like there’s always a lifted vision, and so to leave here with whatever was on your mind, whatever may have been before you with the empowerment, the strength, the encouragement to know that you can really do anything you set your mind to,” said Taqwaa Saleem, President, Polished Pearl Productions.

Polished Pearl Productions plan on hosting more events throughout the month to continue their goal of empowering local women.