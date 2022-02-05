Local Walmart locations hosting hiring events throughout February

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Walmart is hosting several hiring events around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry throughout this month.

The events are happening at multiple Walmart Supercenters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through the month of February. Several positions are available for on-the-spot interviews.

Hiring events will take place at the following Walmart Supercenter locations:

All locations in Savannah

All locations in Rincon

All locations in Pooler

Hilton Head, S.C.

Bluffton, S.C.

Beaufort, S.C.

Hardeeville, S.C.

Candidates must apply for positions in advance here or by texting “Jobs” to 240240, and then show up for an interview.