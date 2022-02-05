Local Walmart locations hosting hiring events throughout February

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Walmart is hosting several hiring events around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry throughout this month.

The events are happening at multiple Walmart Supercenters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through the month of February. Several positions are available for on-the-spot interviews.

Hiring events will take place at the following Walmart Supercenter locations:

  • All locations in Savannah
  • All locations in Rincon
  • All locations in Pooler
  • Hilton Head, S.C.
  • Bluffton, S.C.
  • Beaufort, S.C.
  • Hardeeville, S.C.

Candidates must apply for positions in advance here or by texting “Jobs” to 240240, and then show up for an interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories