Local Walmart locations hosting hiring events throughout February

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Walmart is hosting several hiring events around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry throughout this month.
The events are happening at multiple Walmart Supercenters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through the month of February. Several positions are available for on-the-spot interviews.
Hiring events will take place at the following Walmart Supercenter locations:
- All locations in Savannah
- All locations in Rincon
- All locations in Pooler
- Hilton Head, S.C.
- Bluffton, S.C.
- Beaufort, S.C.
- Hardeeville, S.C.
Candidates must apply for positions in advance here or by texting “Jobs” to 240240, and then show up for an interview.