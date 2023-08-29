SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The United Way of the Coastal Empire is launching a pilot aimed at helping children read at grade level.

The initiative is called Read United Buddies which pairs volunteers with second-grade students and those volunteers commit to reading 30 minutes twice a week with that child. The new pilot program will begin in October at Otis Brock and Windsor Forest Elementary Schools.

Volunteers must pass a background check to get involved with this program.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-shaw talked with Cheri Dean, Vice President of Direct Services and Impact at the United Way of the Coastal Empire to learn more.

For more information about Read United and its mission, click or tap here.

To take the first step in becoming a Read United volunteer, click or tap here.