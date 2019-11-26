Local Thanksgiving meals & events

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Several organizations and non-profits in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry plan to host events this Thanksgiving holiday. Below are a list of events scheduled:
November 26
Feed the Hungry 2019 Thanksgiving Dinner:
- 4 pm
- John S. Delaware Center
- Savannah, Georgia 31401
November 27
Blessings in a Book Bag 7th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
- At corner of Burke Street & Bay in the Woodville Community
- 10:00 a.m.
- The non-profit organization is giving away 100 turkeys.
November 28
Savannah Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Day meal
- at the 3100 Montgomery Street location.
- will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks free Thanksgiving meal
- 11AM-3PM
- Hudson’s Seafood
- 1 Hudson Rd
- Hilton Head Island
Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise
- Join Savannah Riverboat Cruises for a delicious traditional southern holiday buffet with live entertainment sure to get you tapping your feet and out of your seat enjoying the holiday as you cruise up and down the beautiful Savannah River!
- Boarding begins at 4 p.m.
- Sailing from 5 – 7 p.m.
- Located at 9 E River Street in Savannah
- For more information on ticket prices, visit here.
11th Annual United Way Turkey Trot
- Join United Way of the Coastal Empire on Thanksgiving morning. Come as you are or in a Thanksgiving-themed costume and hit the 4-mile course.
- The race route starts at Daffin Park, loops through the picturesque Ardsley Park neighborhood, and ends up back at Daffin Park.
- 8 – 11 a.m.
- Located at Daffin Park, 1301 E Victory Drive, Savannah
- Participants are invited to a post-race awards ceremony, which includes food and beverages.
- For more information on tickets, visit here.