SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thanksgiving is a time for fellowship, and some local organizations are inviting the community to participate in their dinners.

There are a few free Thanksgiving events happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Take a look below.

Is your organization providing free meals? Email us here and we’ll add you to the list.

Savannah: Thanksgiving Community Dinner

The Savannah District Joint Council of Affairs is hosting its dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop by the International Mason Hall, located at 912 Drayton Street.

Savannah: Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Dinner

The public is invited to the official Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. It’s set to take place at the John S. Delaware Center (1815 Lincoln St).

Organizers expect to give over 1,000 turkeys away.

Come for a signature meal, live entertainment, a barbecue cookoff and more. The Empowerment Zone will also be set up to provide free services and resources.

To make a donation, volunteer or partner, contact 912-436-7380 or visit savannahfeedthehungry.com.

Hilton Head: 24th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The annual dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks (1 Hudson Rd).

Hosted by St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church and Hudson’s Seafood House, the dinner is free and welcome to all, whether you come alone to meet new friends or bring the whole family.

Donations will be accepted to benefit Deep Well, Bluffton Self Help and Second Helpings.

Call 843-505-1370 or visit communitythanksgiving.com for more info, to volunteer or for a ride that day.