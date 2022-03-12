SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school students on 11 teams raised $515,787 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society(LLS) over a seven-week period.

It was part of the 6th annual Students of the Year campaign, which wrapped up Friday night during a grand finale celebration at Savannah Station.

The teams were made up of 28 students from seven different schools.

Team Swarming Cancer won the title by raising a record-breaking amount of money: $164,615. The team is made up of Savannah Country Day School sophomores Hayden Anderson, John Avino and William Whitfield.

The second-place team raised $124,462. Team In It To End It featured Savannah Country Day School juniors Banks Bradley and Gracie Daters.

The money raised will help LLS in its mission to find a cure for blood cancer and provide support to patients and their families.

LLS is already looking for students to take part in the 2023 campaign. To learn more, click here.