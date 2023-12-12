SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As you may know, Savannah is an official Coast Guard community. The “Junior Guards” is an organization that partners with local Coast Guard personnel to help local youth develop skills and confidence in the water.

Brad Butterworth is an instructor for the Junior Guards, he says that anybody in the community would benefit from this training.

The program only had four members when it started two years ago, there’s now 24 kids involved with the organization.

The kids go through a variety of rigorous and informative training regimens, ranging from basic calisthenics all the way to practicing search and rescue missions with a Coast Guard helicopter.

They say the hands-on experience is part of what makes it so unique.