Local sandwich shop kicks off ‘United Way Wednesdays’ to help community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local sandwich shop launched a new campaign to support the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Always United Challenge.

Roly Poly Savannah kicked off United Way Wednesdays last week. Every Wednesday through Nov. 19, the sandwich shop will donate $1 of every order to the United Way.

Roly Poly says inspiration for the campaign came in response to the challenge Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream, issued with the launch of a new United Way flavor, Georgia Pecan Blues.

“It’s our responsibility as local business owners who are surviving the challenges of this pandemic to support those who are struggling,” said Tim Feathers, new owner of Roly Poly Savannah. “Stratton Leopold certainly had that right in his message last week, and it stuck with me. I knew immediately what I wanted our business to do to help, and I extend the Always United Challenge to other Savannah business owners as well.”

United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 2020 Campaign Chair Terry Enoch celebrated the kick-off by helping the Roly Poly team fill and distribute orders.

“It is truly amazing to watch something like this take off during such a time of need,” said Enoch. “All of our local businesses have taken a hit since March, and to see them getting involved and giving back in such a personal way makes me extremely proud of our business community. I can’t wait to see who accepts this challenge next.”

Roly Poly Savannah, located at 114 Barnard Street, offers fully-customizable wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups and sides. Catering is also available, as are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

To learn more about Roly Poly Savannah, visit: https://order.rolypoly.com/roly-poly-savannah/menu