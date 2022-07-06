SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local restaurant is hosting a gala to fundraise for the people of Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

The Collins Quarter at Forsyth Park is hosting the Savannah Supports Ukraine fundraising gala and silent auction on July 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fundraising event will feature an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live Ukrainian music and dance, a multi-course chef tasting of authentic Ukrainian dishes, and Ukrainian cocktails.

Attendees will be able to bid on luxurious silent auction items, win raffles and show support to Ukraine by wearing blue and yellow.

Tickets are available for $100. To purchase tickets, click here.