SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Martin Luther King Blvd. in Savannah will soon see apartments geared toward small families or couples who are at risk of displacement. The design was approved last night.

“It’s not really affordable housing, it’s just housing. I think they should be putting in a little bit more thought in who these are for and not,” SCAD student Megan Atwell said. “I guess, being wishful with who they want to be there. Instead, being realistic with who actually needs it.”

Affordable housing is what the city is calling this project. It’s 3 stories with 16 units and 2 bedrooms each.

According to GM Shay Architecture and Urban Design – the apartments will range from 775 to 925 square feet.

Most will cost no more than the fair market rent for Savannah which is currently 1,256 dollars a month. We spoke to a business owner about this future project. Her business is next to this vacant lot and she says she can’t imagine paying that much.

Mary Florence, owner of Got Ballons said, “You know, affordable…what is affordable? It varies. And I thought if they say affordable, it goes by the person’s income. Right?”

However, one Savannah resident says the price is pretty good.

Savannah resident Anita Smith told News 3, “I think Savannah has a huge need for affordable housing. There are a lot of working people that can’t afford to live here. There’s also a lot of working homeless, believe it or not. I think that is beyond affordable.”

Atwell added, “I would not label that as affordable. I think that anything over $1,000 for somebody who’s trying to make a living probably most likely doing minimum wage, two-parent household, probably kids – that’s not reasonable.”

For Florence, she says she has a hard time paying her mortgage every month. So she cannot imagine this amount of money being shelled out monthly.

She said, “To me, I’m having a hard time paying my mortgage. And I pay close to about 5 or $600 a month. Not counting utilities and everything.”

GM Shay says in their written project description, that this is not transitional housing — although planners hope that by having a stable, affordable, place to live with supportive services that some residents will use this as a springboard to larger market-rate apartments and-or home purchases.