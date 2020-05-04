Local rescue group opens food pantry to help families feed their pets amid coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One Love Animal Rescue is stepping up to help pet owners in need amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One Love, with donations and support from For the Love of Paws Savannah and Bentley’s Pet Stuff, has started a pet food bank for dog and cat owners in the Savannah community. 150 families in need will be able to pick up a bag of pet food while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to be able to help families keep their pets,” One Love said in a Facebook post Monday.

Anyone in need of pet food is asked to e-mail their name and address to karrie@oneloveanimalrescue.com and have identification upon pick-up.