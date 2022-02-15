Local program to inspire and introduce children to the world of business

Kids as business executives shaking hands in office (Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kim Cares, Inc, a local non-profit organization, prepares for the official kick-off to their Kidpreneuer’s Club program.

According to organizers, the program will teach local children about the business world and how to become young entrepreneurs.

The program is free and open to children ages 8 to 16 years old.

Kim Cares, Inc. will host a Meet & Greet event for the program on March 5.

The Meet & Greet will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Kim’s Cafe located in Downtown Savannah.

To register, visit www.kimcaresinc.org

Families can learn more information by calling Kim Cares, Inc. at (912) 216-5061.