Local production company creates tribute video for Class of 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local man is using his production platform to spread a little hope to the Class of 2020 high school graduates.

Miquan Green, a graduate of Jenkins High School and CEO of MGreen Productions, gathered several student body presidents from local high schools to create a short video highlighting local grads. He says it’s his job to use the platform he’s built to encourage seniors to reach their greatest potential.

“Twelve years of hard work can’t go unnoticed, and it’s important that as a youth advocate, that I work strongly and hard with our class of 2020 seniors and make sure they go out into our community and out country and do something great,” Green said.

Local seniors at the shoot said it showed that someone in our community cares about them and wants to celebrate their accomplishments. They said even though the circumstances are not ideal, this is still an exciting time.

“I’m excited to graduate, and I can’t wait to go to college and experience that,” Shriya Patel, a senior at Savannah Arts Academy said.

Green says the tribute video will be released next week.