SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah police officer, Corporal Doug “Twin” Herron has passed away, family and friends say.

The Savannah Police Department told News 3 that an officer passed away while on an off-duty assignment.

Later, State Sen. Derek Mallow posted a statement regarding Herron’s death:

Saddened to hear about the passing of SPD officer SCPL Doug Herron. Sending heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time. May his courageous spirit live on.

Chatham County commissioners held a moment of silence for him at their meeting Friday.

Friday afternoon, the Savannah Police Department led a procession to celebrate Herron’s memory.

Just after 4:00 p.m., the Savannah Police Department released an official statement about Herron’s death:

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Corporal Doug “Twin” Herron,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “He was a career officer who devoted his life to our City and the Savannah Police Department. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family. He was compassionate, patient, and simply put, a great man – his legacy will live on.” Chief Lenny Gunther

A staple in the community, Herron was a Savannah native who graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School and was also named Investigator of the Year by the Savannah Exchange Club in February 2023.