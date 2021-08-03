Local police and neighborhoods prepare to celebrate National Night Out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – August 3 is National Night Out.

The event is celebrated by police departments across the country as a way for local law enforcement to build a relationship with the communities that they serve.

This is the 38th year for the event. Organizers say 16-thousand neighborhoods across the country participate.

During the event neighborhoods host block parties and cookouts with local police, while officers take the opportunity to meet families and share safety information.

Most events take place between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Find details about the events taking place in your community in the list below: