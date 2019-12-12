Local pet rescues team up for Paws to Pavement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local pet rescue organizations teamed up to host Paws to Pavement at Forsyth Park Wednesday night.

The event was all about raising awareness of exercise for humans and their dogs with a walk around the park.

Participants brought animal food that will be donated to Meals on Wheels, as well as local missions and churches, for those who need assistance feeding their pets.

The Savannah Kennel Club, The Humane Society of Savannah, One Love Rescue, Renegade Paws Rescue and Coastal Pet Rescue were all a part of the effort.

Organizers say 237 lbs. of dog food and 15 lbs. of cat food, as well as treats, pet sweaters and leashes, were donated.

The next Paws to Pavement event will be held in March.