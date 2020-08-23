Local performers take talents to silver screen for first-ever dance movie premiere

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A local dance studio hosted a sellout premiere of its first-ever movie on Saturday.

One Spirit Dance Academy debuted “I Want To Rewind My Life,” a film about a man seeking redemption from his past mistakes, at Pooler’s Royal Cinemas and IMAX.

In the film, performers showcase their skills in ballet, jazz, tap, modern and hip-hop dance styles.

Director Donna Kelly says the performance was initially developed for the stage.

However, with venues closing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, her team chose to convert the show into a film format.

“We did face some difficulties because there were actors who couldn’t participate because of COVID-19,” Kelly told WSAV.com NOW.

“The ones who did, they stuck it out and we had to make sure everything was safe,” she said. “We had to have medical personnel, we had to have a cleaning crew, we had to make sure we had people who were going to supervise the kids because they had to stay a certain distance apart.”

Around 75 dancers as young as age 3 to adults took part in the on-screen performance.

One Spirit Dance Academy rolled out the red carpet for photo ops at Saturday’s premiere, which sold out tickets in four theaters for the 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. screenings.

“There will be tickets available online to show it next weekend because we did sell out,” Kelly said. “We were very surprised to see that many people participate, we’re very happy for the turnout.”

She says she hopes people watching the film will view it as a reminder to act now in life.

“Everybody keeps putting stuff off until the next day, the next day, and as COVID-19 has taught us, you are not promised tomorrow,” Kelly said.

“The takeaway from it is whatever it is you want to do, particularly in the name of God, you need to do it now instead of putting it off, and this was a lesson that the young man had to learn.”

Kelly adds that despite the ongoing pandemic, her Waters Avenue dance studio is currently accepting new dancers while taking COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We started our fall season this month, so if they’re interested, we’re still there,” she said.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 showings for “I Want to Rewind My Life.”

View the movie’s trailer below.