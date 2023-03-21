SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are celebrating three years of Healthy Walks — a tradition that began at the start of the pandemic to help people get outside and active.

Tuesday’s walk at Truman Linear Park Trail had a special cause: commemorating World Down Syndrome Day. Walkers wore two different colored socks in honor of the day.

It’s a symbol designed to raise awareness for the rights, inclusion and well-being of people with Down Syndrome.

“In the Savannah community, we want to make sure that we bring awareness to the community about Down Syndrome, about the people, the families that are involved in that, about everyone, so that we can make sure that every person is represented and acknowledged for the different gifts they bring to this world,” said Dr. Elsie Smalls, the operations manager of Healthy Savannah’s COVID and Flu Supplemental Team.

Organizers at Healthy Savannah say they host Healthy Walks every Tuesday morning at 7:30, and members of the community are always invited to join.