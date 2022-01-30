Local organizations host first harvest to improve access to healthy foods

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Local organizations came together to help improve access to healthy foods.

According to Feeding America, 47,000 Chatham County residents live below the poverty line. Saturday, hundreds of community members got their hands on some fresh produce.

The Garden City Homestead Association hosted its first harvest of the year in the community. It’s one of nine community gardens throughout Chatham County.

Volunteers distributed 300 bags of fresh produce to folks who came by. The event was in collaboration with the Center Park Credit Union.

Organizers said it’s all in an effort to make produce more accessible.

“Right now, you know, people are still trying to recuperate from COVID, going from two-income households to one, to some maybe none,” said Donna Williams, Community Development Liaison, Center Park Credit Union. “So we’re all trying to do our part in helping to support our community and the people that we serve.”

They have food pickups like this once a quarter after the produce is harvested.