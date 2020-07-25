Local organizations give out thousands of boxes of fresh produce at drive-thru event Saturday

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Lions Club partnered with the City of Pooler, SCCPSS and local volunteer organizations to distribute produce food boxes as part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program Saturday morning.

The hunger relief effort aims to help Chatham County during the COVID-19 pandemic and those struggling to put food on the table.

Organizers and volunteers handed out nearly 2,000 boxes of fresh fruit and produce by placing them in the trunks of people’s cars.

President of the Pooler Lions Club, Carla Italiano, says shes thankful for the donations from outside resources to make this giveaway possible.

“We are thankful that we were bale to organize the food that was brought that would have otherwise been thrown away and instead of it going to waste we can pout it to good use today.”